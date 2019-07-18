The Cleveland Cavaliers are upping their game. And this has nothing to do with outside shooting or even a free agent signing.

The NBA franchise is looking to improve its virtual team and announced Thursday that it will be opening an esports center in Cleveland for its Cavs Legion Gaming Club that is its NBA 2K League affiliate.

The gaming center set to open this fall in Cleveland's Battery Park neighborhood with a view of Edgewater Beach will be open to the public and host gaming competitions, tournaments and related events.

The gaming space will also be capable of livestreaming such competitions, which have a wide following on the internet.

"We’re thrilled to introduce this state-of-the-art facility designed to provide esports enthusiasts from Cleveland, Northeast Ohio and beyond a place to come together to compete, create and celebrate the world of competitive gaming,” said Nic Barlage, Cavaliers president of business operations, in a statement. “Not only will this training center give our Cavs Legion team a first-class venue to practice and sharpen their skills for the NBA 2K League, but it will also provide our region’s next generation of star gamers best-in-class tools to fuel their passion for esports.”

The Cavs Legion Gaming Club competes against other NBA team-sponsored clubs throughout the nation.

The center will have 40 gaming stations featuring Alienware gaming desktops, Raynor gaming chairs, SteelSeries peripherals and portable WebAround green screens.

There will be a two-tier stage in the center designed for a six-versus-six competitive gaming matches that will have a backdrop of a 16-foot-long by 5-feet-high video wall display for spectators to follow the action.

Not too far away will be a three-seat media desk for analysts to call the games that will be played over an Everstream internet connection, which should have a zero lag time.

The center will have two soundproof streaming pods for more individualized play that also can be livestreamed.

And for post-game content, there is a "confessional-booth style content studio" with a video board for players and analysts to relive the best or worst moments of the game.

Barlage added it will have a GE smart lighting system that is capable to create a variety of lighting and color schemes that should also limit the players eye strain.

The Cavs plan to make the facility available during the Cavs Legion Gaming Club's off season.

For more, visit CavsLegion.com.

Craig Webb, who is still stuck on level one of Frogger, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.