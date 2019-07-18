CANTON — The Stark County commissioners on Wednesday approved what could be the first payment to resolve damages from an unusual traffic crash last month where police concluded a Stark County engineer’s supervisor fled and tried to cover up what happened.

The cost to taxpayers will be at least $54,489 and likely more.

After an internal investigation, the Engineer’s Office concluded that the positioning and instructions of flaggers at an intersection where a crew was patching potholes confused a motorist, resulting in him driving through a stop sign at Paris Avenue NE and State Street NE in Marlboro Township.

A Chevy truck belonging to a pool installation company struck the motorist’s Lincoln Navigator around 9:10 a.m. June 28. The truck, which was hauling a trailer, flipped into a ditch and was totaled.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt. Police say neither driver was injured. But the owner of the truck told the county his driver may have gone to the hospital.

Police determined that the on-scene supervisor immediately ordered his work crew and flaggers to get into the engineer’s truck and leave. None of them checked the status of the drivers in the accident or rendered assistance, a flagger later told police. The supervisor then ordered the employees not to tell anyone what happened, in apparent violation of the engineer’s policy that employees report all accidents.

The flaggers, a man and woman who are about 20 years old, after futilely urging the supervisor to report what happened defied the supervisors’ orders and reported the incident to the Engineer’s Office about an hour later.

The Engineer’s Office said it contacted Marlboro Township police, put the supervisor on administrative leave and scheduled a termination hearing for gross misconduct and failure to maintain a harmonious relationship with the public. The supervisor, who had worked at the Engineer’s Office for at least 33 years, avoided any discipline by resigning by July 2.

Possible charge

Marlboro Township Police Chief Ron Devies has recommended charging the supervisor with the first-degree misdemeanor of obstructing official business. The township’s law director, Jennifer Arnold, is reviewing the case.

“He purposely told them, ‘Get in the truck. We’re getting out of here,’ and to me that’s obstruction of official business,” Devies said. The supervisor should have immediately taken responsibility and assisted in diverting traffic and instead they left those cars and took off.”

The Repository is not identifying the supervisor, who could not be reached for comment, because no charges have been filed.

Chief Deputy Stark County Engineer Dave Torrence said his office contacted the parties involved and is trying to settle damage claims. That includes the owner of a Plain Township pool business and his 2014 Chevy truck involved in the accident.

The $54,489 in damages includes towing and impound fees, damage to the trailer and $10,000 for the loss of 10 work days due to the unavailability of the truck.

Torrence said his office will also pay damages to repair the Lincoln Navigator and a leaf blower that was being hauled by the truck.

“We’ve got to make it right to the people involved. Frankly, to me, I’m grateful it wasn’t worse than that,” said Torrence. “It’s not something we want to see happen. Certainly, I don’t condone what our employee did.”

Torrence said the Engineer’s Office has liability insurance but with a deductible of about $100,000.

Sequence of events

According to Marlboro Township police, the crash report and Torrence, this is what happened:

The engineer’s road crew had cordoned off a section of the southbound lane of Paris Avenue NE just north of State Street NE for pothole patching.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a 76-year-old Kent man in the Lincoln Navigator drove south on Paris toward State. The flagger at the north end, given a thumbs up by the other flagger to let southbound vehicles proceed, directed the man to drive into the left lane. The flagger in the intersection was blocking a minivan from going north on Paris. The man claimed that the flagger in the intersection waved him through the stop sign, which she later denied, said Torrence, who speculates the man may have misinterpreted a hand signal meant for another motorist.

The man driving the 2001 Lincoln Navigator, without stopping for the stop sign, made a left turn onto State and drove into the path of the Chevy truck, driven by a 29-year-old man Lake Township man. The truck struck the rear of the Navigator, and the truck flipped.

Within two minutes, the supervisor, who had deployed the flaggers, ordered his workers to get in the engineer’s truck, and they drove off to the engineer’s outpost near Akron-Canton Airport.

Torrence said his office determined the supervisor should have either used no flaggers or should have told the flaggers to stop all traffic going through the intersection, not just vehicles going north on Paris.

Torrence said he would review the engineer’s internal processes and speak with staff to ensure such a crash caused by flaggers’ confusion never happens again.

As for the supervisor, on the day he quit, “he expressed remorse and apologized to myself and apologized to the office for the trouble that he caused and there really wasn’t much to say. It’s a too little, too late,” said Torrence. “He didn’t offer any explanation.”

Torrence added, “This is a stain on all of us, and we have to do a better job of making our work zones clear. ... It sickens me to my stomach that this incident paints us in the light it paints us in.”

Reach Repository writer Robert Wang at (330) 580-8327 or robert.wang@cantonrep.com.

On Twitter: @rwangREP. .