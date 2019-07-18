CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city is urging its electric customers to reduce their electricity usage from the hours of 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday because of excessive heat.

"A portion of the city of Cuyahoga Falls rates are the result of transmission and capacity charges, which are based off community-wide electric demand on the hottest days of the year — demand peaks," the city wrote on its Facebook page. "By lowering electric usage on these days, customers can help keep electric rates lower in the future."

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Friday afternoon through Saturday evening for northern Ohio. Heat indices — which combine temperature and humidity — may range from 105 degrees to as high as 112 degrees on Friday and Saturday afternoons, creating dangerous conditions that could lead to heat illnesses.