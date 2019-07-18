WOOSTER — A former real estate agent will spend at least six months in prison for stealing prescription pain pills from a home he was showing last summer, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Tom Davis, 38, of the 200 block of Kimber Road, was sentenced to two years in prison, but Wayne County Common Pleas Judge Mark K. Wiest said at Davis’s sentencing that he will grant Davis judicial release after the minimum sentence of six months. After that, Davis may spend up to three years on probation.

Davis pleaded guilty on May 29 to one count of burglary, a third-degree felony, and one count of theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Davis was initially charged with second-degree felony burglary, and an additional count of theft of drugs, but the burglary was reduced to a third-degree felony and the additional theft charge dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Before issuing his sentence, Wiest said he did not believe that Davis has “confronted the reality of his situation.”

“I do believe Mr. Davis needs help with his addiction, which I don’t think he has really faced up to at this point,” Wiest said. “But if he sits in prison for a year or two years, he’s not going to get any help there. But I think there should be punishment.”

Wooster police began investigating the case late last July after the residents of a Dornoch Drive house came home to find several prescription pain pills — including morphine, oxycodone and Percocet — missing, Capt. Anthony Lemmon said. The homeowners told police their house was for sale, and that a real estate agent, who police learned was Davis, showed the house that day.

Detectives took over the investigation and learned that Davis had shown other homes at which medication had been reported missing. Police arrested Davis on Aug. 26 as he was holding an open house at the Dornoch Drive house. Following his arrest, police found Davis in possession of a prescription pill bottle from the house, Lemmon said.

During the hearing Wednesday, Jamie Taibi, the previous owner of the Dornoch Drive house, said Davis breached her family’s trust, ultimately causing “long-term psychological effects (because) of the intense and overwhelming mental and emotional stress Mr. Davis put on us.”

“What should have been a professional interaction has left us with trust issues and concern for our personal safety by having the sanctity of our home violated in such a way,” Taibi said. "... His predatory actions and invasions of others’ privacy and trust have gone on for years. He has admitted his guilt. He will now have to take ownership for his actions.”

Taibi asked Wiest to sentence Davis to at least one year in prison.

“This entire situation is on Mr. Davis and people who have enabled him over the years,” she said. “I believe it’s time for him to pay for his actions, not just with rehabilitation.”

Davis, during his remarks to the court, apologized for his actions.

“I have broken the trust of those I have come in contact with professionally, and I have broken the trust of those that I love and care for the most,” Davis said, adding that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

“I deeply regret that I allowed addiction to slowly creep in,” Davis said. “I believed the lie that I told myself that I had everything under control and I don’t have a problem. I found myself making decisions that I would have never imagined myself making. I should have seen the signs and I should have known that addiction was driving me to make terrible decisions.”

Eventually, Davis said, he hopes to share his story and help other people “avoid the trap of addiction that I have gotten myself in.”

Davis’s attorney, John Johnson Jr., said Davis already has gone through several treatment programs voluntarily, and has continued to work hard to provide for his wife and three children. Johnson added that Davis has no prior criminal record, and asked Wiest to consider a sentence of probation to give him “a chance to prove, put his money where is mouth is when he says he’s a changed man.”

Wiest said there is “credible evidence” to show that Davis may have been stealing medication from homes he was showing as far back as 2015, though Davis has denied doing so before last summer.

Davis previously owned Real Estate Showcase, a business he bought in 2007. In 2010, Davis sold Real Estate Showcase’s Ashland, Millersburg and Loudonville offices and converted the Wooster office into a Re/Max franchise. Davis sold the Re/Max franchise in 2015, but continued to work there as an agent.

Davis no longer works at Re/Max, and his real estate license is listed as inactive on the Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Real Estate’s website.

