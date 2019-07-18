Judge issues warrant for David M. Seffens arrest after he failed to appear in court to be sentenced. He later was found dead at home.

CANTON: Police found the former treasurer of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Luncheon Club dead at his home Wednesday after he failed to appear for sentencing in his embezzlement case.

Stark County Coroner Anthony Bertin pronounced David M. Seffens dead at 1:05 p.m., said Rick Walters, an investigator for the coroner.

Seffens, 72, probably died sometime in the late morning; he was found on the back porch of his home on 35th Street NW, Walters said. The cause of death was not released.

A Stark County Sheriff’s deputy and Canton police officers went to the house after Seffens failed to appear before Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt for sentencing.

The judge issued an arrest warrant for Seffens after defense attorney Bradley Iams and court personnel told the judge they had tried, unsuccessfully, to contact Seffens.

Seffens pleaded guilty last month to aggravated theft. He faced a sentence ranging from probation to up to three years in prison.

County prosecutors said Seffens took $216,000 from the not-for-profit club over the course of several years, starting in 2006. Seffens was treasurer for 23 years, through 2018.

Iams said he last talked to Seffens Tuesday morning and his client knew he would likely be taken into custody at the sentencing.

“He just felt deeply embarrassed by having to acknowledge what he had done,” Iams said.

The Luncheon Club has more than 500 members and meets every Monday from September through mid-May at Tozzi’s on 12th.

Club members get a year of free admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the club is not affiliated with the Hall.

A few club members gathered outside Seffens’ home and tried to process the news.

Former club trustee Randy Santangelo had been in court Wednesday with plans to tell the judge how the theft affected him and other members.

“I’m really not surprised this happened,” Santangelo said. “I’ve said all along, I didn’t think this would end up good.”

Santangelo said he had known Seffens since the early 1980s. Seffens officiated high school sports, including football, basketball and track.

When Santangelo retired from Hoover Co. in 2005 and joined the Luncheon Club, Seffens took him under his wing, and eventually asked him to be a trustee.

Santangelo said Seffens did a lot of good things for the club, and was even honored with a life-time membership.

“I did not want this to end this way,” Santangelo said. “He’s human being. I’ll say a prayer for him.”

