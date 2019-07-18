Shawn Crable grew up in foster care without a father.

Now, the married father of six and former NFL linebacker is helping Summit County fathers become more engaged in their children’s lives.

Crable, a parent engagement coordinator with the Early Childhood Resource Center in Stark County, is working with Summit County Children Services as a fatherhood practitioner, hosting weekly support groups for dads.

“My passion for fathering came from the lack of fathering that I had,” said Crable, who has two daughters, ages 16 and 12, and four sons, ages 14, 12, 9 and 4 months.

Crable, a 2003 graduate of Massillon’s Washington High School, was a member of the University of Michigan football team from 2003 to 2008 and was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2008.

Crable had his first daughter at 17 years old and acknowledged he wasn’t always actively engaged — he doesn’t use the terms “good dad” or “bad dad.”

“As I began to be a father, I started to look for what characteristics should I have to be a good father, and then I learned that I wasn't one at the moment,” he said. “But I was close.”

Although Crable grew up without his father, he found three father figures throughout his life: his high school football coach Rick Shepas, his college football coach Lloyd Carr and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Now, he makes it his passion to help other fathers in his 17-year-old self’s shoes, including those at Summit County Children Services.

The agency’s Father Factor program first started in 2010 after an Akron leadership summit on the importance of fatherhood the year before.

"We really weren't working exclusively with dads,” said Ann Ream, the agency’s department director of community relations and foster care who was involved in the creation of the program. “Most of the talk, most of our conversations that we have here are about mom and their children.”

The Father Factor helps locate and engage fathers in their children’s lives through fatherhood groups, mediation services, parent education, referrals to community resources, encouragement and support.

Children Services currently has more than 800 children in its custody. Last year, it served one out of 11 children in the county, where the Summit County Fatherhood Initiative is also available for fathers.

"As you can imagine, that's a lot of fathers that we need to reach out to,” Ream said.

Tracy Mayfield, department director of social service programs at Children Services, said over the last few years, the agency has worked to increase the number of visits between children and their parents at its Family Interaction Center that have fathers present.

Now, about 200 of the close to 500 monthly visits have a dad present, an increase of about 50% compared to a few years ago, Mayfield said.

But despite their efforts, the agency has seen a decline in participation in their classes over the last year or so.

Ream, who serves as a commissioner on the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood, said children services agencies haven’t always been known to be “father-friendly” in the past, leaving fathers “out of the loop.”

So the agency put out a request for proposals for a new provider, switching from Akron nonprofit Fame Fathers and to the Canton nonprofit Early Childhood Resource Center in May.

The agency didn’t have classes during the transition, but now, Crable, who contracts with Children Services, has started a weekly Thursday night support group for dads already involved with the agency.

The agency has billed the process a “relaunch” of the Father Factor program, with a new provider and fatherhood practitioner, Mayfield said.

“He's a mentor, a coach, a father of six, so he'll be able to really reach these dads in a unique way that maybe our caseworkers might not always be able to find that ability to connect with them,” Ream said of Crable, a member of the Stark County Fatherhood Coalition.

Crable’s first support group of the six-week session, which uses the National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad curriculum, was last week, with five dads attending.

Crable also hosts office hours at Children Services twice a week for fathers and caseworkers, who refer fathers for the group.

Discussion topics include communication, anger and conflict resolution, co-parenting and examining their own experiences with their fathers, deciding what they want to emulate and what they want to avoid.

“We try to debunk myths that my grandfather told me about the male being the provider and all of these other areas that go along with being a dad,” said Crable, who encouraged fathers to talk to and inspire each other. “I'm more interested in who they are and trying to move them from where they are to where they want to be.”

