The Goodyear Half Marathon has sold out, organizers announced Thursday.

The run, set for Aug. 10, is part of the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series. Organizers said there are limited spots remaining for the 10k race taking place the same day.

The Half Marathon and 10k participants will start with a lap around the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.'s Akron Proving Grounds test track, which is closed to the public, and then travel through city neighborhoods and the Goodyear campus before finishing at the company's global headquarters.

“The energy and the way this event feels for our runners is different than any race,” Akron Marathon Executive Director Anne Bitong said in a prepared statement. “Because of the way the course is designed, even with thousands of runners, this race seems like our most intimate. We’re looking forward to giving participants this experience while showcasing Akron’s incredible neighborhoods.”

Akron Marathon Race Series events are known for the finishing festivals with a live band and food. Each runner will receive a short sleeve shirt and commemorative medal.

The Goodyear Half Marathon and 10k is the second race in the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series. The series concludes with the FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon and Team Relay on Sept. 28.

This year, the Akron Marathon expects to host more than 15,000 runners across its events.

For more information about the Akron Children’s Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, go to: AkronMarathon.org.