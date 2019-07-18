When Jane Startzman first heard rock guitarist Neil Zaza play his modern reinterpretation of Tomaso Albinoni's “Adagio in G Minor for Strings and Organ” at his "One Dark Night” concert at the Akron Civic Theatre in October, she was moved to tears by the adapted piece's power and beauty.

It brought Startzman, director of the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival, back to her days dancing Heinz Poll's “Adagio for Two Dancers,” which he created in 1973 to the original Albinoni music.

“It was so different yet still so haunting,” Startzman said of Zaza's rock adaptation. “It has a darker, sort of aggressive feel to it.”

She was so inspired by Stow musician Zaza's rock interpretation, she asked him to work on a commission for Verb Ballets and the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival to create a world-premiere contemporary dance inspired by Poll's original work. The new dance, “Adagio Reimagined,” has been choreographed by Sabatino Verlezza and will feature virtuoso Zaza live on guitar to kick off the festival Friday and July 27 at Forest Lodge Park in Akron.

Startzman, who is the regisseur who owns the rights to the late Poll's “Adagio for Two Dancers,” envisioned an evening of dance in which Poll's original dance and the new rock work inspired by it would be performed back to back, with just a pause in between dances. The combination of works is called “The Adagio Reimagined Project.”

Poll's original “Adagio” has been performed by just one other company, Ballet Theatre of Ohio in 2007, since the defunct Ohio Ballet previously performed the piece. Last week, Startzman and Richard Dickinson set Poll's original pas de deux on two pairs of dance partners at Verb Ballets’ studios in Shaker Heights as Verlezza was creating the new “Adagio Reimagined” on other dancers in an adjoining studio. (Both dances will be double cast.)

Poll's duet, which is en pointe, features a couple in gold unitards in what Startzman described as a hauntingly beautiful dance that runs about eight minutes.

“It has a real sensual and spiritual feel to it. It's athletic in a very sensual way,” she said.

“The Adagio Reimagined Project” is part of an evening-length festival performance that will also include the company premiere of the Cuban ballet “Majisimo!” by Laura Alonso and “Carmen: The Story of Passion” by Dickinson, Verb's associate artistic director.

For “Adagio Reimagined,” Startzman envisioned Zaza interacting on stage with the dancers in a way that makes it look like the dancers are emanating from him: “That how I want it to look — that the music and the dance all come from the person that's playing.”

Her goal is to bring the audience into the dance conversation in a fresh way, by allowing them to explore their reactions to both Poll's original piece and Zaza and Verlezza's bold new adaptation.

Verlezza, who formerly danced with the May O'Donnell Dance Company and was co-artistic director of Dancing Wheels in Cleveland, also hails from his own company, Verlezza Dance. He said he purposefully did not look at video of Poll's original “Adagio” so he wouldn't be influenced in creating his new dance, which is in the classical modern style.

“Neil's reamagining of that music is so robust, so strong, it's sort of like ‘Carmina Burana,’ it's so big in sound because of the electric guitar,” he said. “I had to dig deep to find the electric energy. I knew that the movements would have to be strong movements, passionate movements, to match that size.”

Working with young Verb dancers in their 20s, Verlezza said his job was to dig that power out of them through the lens of passion — from joy to angst — found in relationships.

Zaza, 54, who was raised in Macedonia and studied classical guitar at the University of Akron, has always mixed classical music into his live sets and recordings. The lyrical guitarist, known for his adaptation of classical works, has performed with symphony orchestras throughout the United States and recently returned from a six-week concert tour in China.

He is working with a dance company for the first time, an experience he said he's excited to explore.

At the dance festival, Zaza will play the lead melody line on guitar with a backing track orchestrated by the Akron Symphony's David Kempers that includes drums, bass and string orchestra.

“I think that classical music and rock is like a natural marriage because a lot of classical music is very powerful, it's very soaring, it has teeth,” Zaza said.

“In this piece, ‘Adagio,’ you have that power and the darkness of an electric guitar and drums and I think it just pushes the musical message forward ... It's powerful, it's melancholy but yet there's a hint of light in it.”

