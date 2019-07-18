Football fans will do some pretty crazy things.

And when the rivalry involves the Steelers and the Browns — one can easily lose one's mind.

After suffering through years of futile football and a winless season — I have the "Perfect Season" T-shirt to prove it — and finally a promising Browns season last year, I was still a bit apprehensive to make the trek deep into the heart of Steelers Country.

But as much as I love the Browns, I love roller coasters — not unlike the ups and downs of being a Cleveland fan — just as much.

The moral dilemma before me was the new record-breaking coaster at Kennywood had a Pittsburgh Steelers theme.

Steelers. Ugh.

Coaster. Oh, heck yeah.

I woke up feeling a bit “dangerous” the morning of my visit so I decided to wear my “Here we go Brownies” shirt to check out the Steel Curtain.

Let's just say I found myself in a sea of black and gold.

The tone was set at the front gate where the security guard took one look at my shirt and promptly gave me the full TSA treatment at the metal detector.

I had to stand on my head and even remove my belt.

I feared he was about to remove the metal from the filings in my chompers when he reluctantly waved me through muttering something about me having “diminished skills.”

It's hard to miss the new roller coaster — it is tallest in Pennsylvania with a top height of 220 feet.

Painted in the team's colors, there are a lot of cool football touches as long as you overlook the whole Steelers thing.

I tried to be as inconspicuous as one could possibly be as the sole person wearing the colors of a rival team deep in enemy territory.

Yinz gave me a lot of sideways glances and even waved obnoxious terrible towels at me in disgust.

My paranoia grew as I tried to snake my way past the Pittsburgh Steeline — the team's drumline — on hand to fire riders up as if they needed any more energy.

Riders have to cross under a steel arch and pass by (hate to admit it) a really cool entrance sign that features a ladle of molten iron.

All the excitement almost made me forget I was about to climb aboard a roller coaster that goes upside down a record-breaking nine times with the tallest inversion ever at 197 feet.

I thought I was in the clear when the team's Steely McBeam stopped me for a high-five.

It was then that his giant mascot eyes spotted the orange helmet on my shirt.

He pointed his furry finger at my chest and stared me down.

After what felt like an NFL game TV timeout, the big-chinned dude steely walked away, shaking his enormous head in disgust.

The real football theme kicks in once you reach the ride's platform, where the workers wear referee uniforms and Steelers radio announcers Bill Hillgrove and Tunch Ilkin offer recorded play-by-play instructions, including leaving your cellphones in the locker.

The coaster seats are shaped like giant footballs.

Fearful of a fanatical Steelers fan posed as a ride operator unclicking my seat belt at the last minute, I must have checked it a million times as the coaster made its way out of the station and directly up the lift hill.

If you listen carefully, you might be able to make out the Steelers-adopted “Renegade” song being played over the speakers just like at Heinz Field.

Be sure to enjoy the view on the way up the lift hill of the Monongahela River and the steel plants that built the region.

After you reach the top, football loyalties won't matter as everyone holds on for dear life for two minutes as the coaster twists its way across 4,000 feet reaching a top speed of 76 mph.

But as fast as it started, it is back to reality.

And that reality for a Browns fan is a real slap in the face as there is a huge banner at the end celebrating the Steelers' six Super Bowl wins.

Ouch.

If that's not hard enough to stomach after being flipped over nine times, a final whistle blows and the team's radio announcers proclaim the ride as another Steelers win.

Workers are putting the finishing touches on an indoor playground with football-themed activities and a Steelers restaurant featuring tailgate staples.

A Steelers gift shop is already open, but I can't imagine why anyone would ever venture inside it even if it is raining.

Fellow coaster enthusiasts Jimmy and Cassie Titko, who are from Cuyahoga Falls and are members of the American Coaster Enthusiasts, agree this is a tough coaster for Browns fans to love.

But take away the black-and-gold trimmings, Jimmy said, this is a truly unique coaster that offers a wild ride that cannot be found at another park.

“This is a great addition to Kennywood — minus the colors,” chimed in Cassie.

Jimmy said he thought about wearing a Browns shirt to the park, but wasn't “that crazy.”

Park spokesman Nick Paradise said there's no truth to the rumor that there's a special seat-belt-free coaster car reserved for Browns fans.

“It's all good,” he said. “Rivalries are a part of sports. It can get rowdy at Heinz Field and Browns Stadium but here at Kennywood, it is all about fun.”

Craig Webb, who believes the Steel Curtain would certainly go faster and higher if painted Brown and Orange, can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.