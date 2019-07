KENT — A city man has been charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Wednesday morning in an area near Haymaker Parkway and East Main Street, police said.

Joseph C. Swaney, 30, will be arraigned Thursday morning in Kent Municipal Court.

A 29-year-old woman reported to police that she was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man she knew at 6 a.m. She fled after and was treated at a local hospital, police said.