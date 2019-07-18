The new QuTheatr Ensemble actors have tapped into their own experiences with bullying to create the world premiere play "Through His I," in which transgender male Anthony confronts taunting and discrimination at school daily by people who challenge his identity.

"You're never done explaining,'' 17-year-old actor Fennel Morrison, a transgender male, said after rehearsal July 9 at Balch Street Theatre in Akron. "If you're gay, you can usually just say, 'mom, dad, I'm gay,' and they understand what gay means. But if you say you're transgender, you have to say, 'I'm transgender. This is what this is, this is how I feel, this is why I look this way,' and you have to keep doing that, and it's tiring."

The play, which runs this week only, Thursday through Sunday at Balch Street Theatre, is directed by Jairo Cuesta of New World Performance Laboratory. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 22 S. Balch St. Cost is $15, $10 for students, or pay-what-you-can rush tickets at the door. See https://qutheatr.bpt.me or call 330-867-3299.

QuTheatr is an NWPL project whose mission is to empower LGBTQ+ youth and young adults by enabling these artists' voices to be heard. "Through His I" is the group's first play.

The two-year project, in which the actors receive a scholarship for their work in the company, is supported by a $50,000 Knight Arts Challenge grant. The troupe, which has been training with New World co-artistic directors Cuesta and Jim Slowiak over the last year, is a part of the Pride Youth Theatre Alliance.

QuTheatr attended workshops at the alliance's conference last year in Boston and will attend another in Pittsburgh later this month. According to Slowiak, QuTheatr is the only LGBTQ youth theater in Northeast Ohio.

The small company, which has worked as an ensemble to devise the play, includes members Jaxx Cheline, Kaitlyn Meese, Lysander Mills, Morrison and guest artist Justin Miller. Some actors came up with monologues through improvisation, while others have written their own "song of self" segments through poetry or song.

Local playwright Josy Jones has guided the writing and dramaturgy, which in some scenes has meant transcribing scenes that actors have improvised.

That's what happened when actor Cheline, also a transgender male, improvised a scene that became his character Anthony's first big monologue. In it, two teens who have been tormenting him disappear slowly and Anthony speaks about knowing who he is.

"He just started yelling all these things and improvising all these feelings and then I wrote it down,'' Jones said of Cheline.

The script has changed daily throughout the rehearsal process, Jones said.

Morrison and Cheline, who both play Anthony, said the troupe decided to have the character portrayed by two actors because their own stories as transgender males had both similarities and differences.

"There's not a single transgender experience,'' Morrison said.

"There are many different ways to live and exist and be transgender,'' Cheline, 15, agreed.

In one scene, actors Mills and Miller play characters John and Jeremy, who put Cheline's Anthony through a cruel inquisition called the "gender exam,'' where they fire questions at him about his masculinity.

"You can't be a man if you don't look like one. Understood?" the character John says.

In another scene, Cheline's Anthony goes into his own head space, where a guide played by Morrison helps him work through his fear and find his way past the taunting and cruel thoughts, represented by masked actors Meese, Mills and Miller. It's a dramatic scene where Anthony fights his doubts but re-emerges feeling whole.

Before rehearsal, director Cuesta and assistant director Rosilyn Jentner stood in a circle with the actors to give supportive instructions. Jentner told them not to say the words "I'm sorry" during the working rehearsal unless it was their line from the play.

After the cast ran through the work, which runs just under an hour, everyone gathered to put their arms around each other.

Company member Mills, 21, a University of Akron student who is straight, said he joined the troupe to better understand the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I want more of a culture of enrichment so I can be more of a supportive person,'' he said.

Miller, 30, a guest artist who is bisexual, joined the cast to help others better understand the LGBTQ+ community. Meese, a gay, 22-year-old UA student, said she wanted to spend the summer doing theater in a safe space.

Cuesta, speaking in an interview July 5, said the new youth theater, created from an LGBTQ+ point of view, doesn't look at the world as binary, or male-female.

"The queer youth theater movement is very much about questioning and challenging these conventional ways of doing things and seeing the world," he said.

