Ohio officials are now projecting that the replacement of the state Route 8 bridge in Akron will begin no earlier than 2021.

In the meantime, efforts are underway to buy — or acquire through court order — 50 public and private properties to stage the massive construction project.

The Ohio Department of Transportation estimates the bridge replacement to cost $131,750,000, according to a consent agreement that Akron City Council is expected to accept Monday. The work will expand the footprint of state Route 8, requiring the removal of 34 residential, commercial and industrial structures in the way.

ODOT District 4 Public Information Officer Justin Chesnic said public bidding on the project is set for the fall of 2020. "If that holds true — and it probably wouldn't change — the work wouldn't start until at least the spring of 2021. And again, that's just an estimate," Chesnic said.



The project, which Chesnic said should take three or four years to complete, would replace the 1,500-foot-long North Expressway Viaduct bridge carrying the highway over East North Street, a set of railroad tracks and the Little Cuyahoga Valley. About 121,000 vehicles travel the bridge daily.

Routine maintenance has kept that commute safe, ODOT said in unveiling the project in 2016. But the bridge built in 1953 has reached the end of its lifespan.

Brent Kovacs, another public information officer with ODOT District 4, said the current construction plan will have little impact on traffic. Vehicles will continue to use the existing bridge while a second is built alongside it. Traffic will shift to the new bridge while the old one is deconstructed and rebuilt.

"The project hasn’t sold yet," Kovacs stressed, "So [the impact on traffic] is subject to change. The awarded contractor could look at it and change up traffic patterns. So right now, that’s all tentative."

When completed, two separate four-lane bridges would replace the current six-lane bridge divided by a concrete median.

Chesnic said the state has secured nearly half of the 50 properties that construction crews will need to complete the work and shift the highway. The properties are owned by public and private interests, including Summit County, Metro RTA, private residents, businesses and the railroad companies that operate the tracks below the bridge.

They include a row of about 10 North Hill homes on Parkview Road with backyards bordering the southbound lane of state Route 8 just before the bridge. There are another four homes close to the highway that would be demolished on the downtown side of the bridge. And there's commercial or industrial property in the valley below that would be razed or cleared as supports must be erected to carry the second bridge.

Chesnic said 23 property owners have accepted payment from the state or agreed to transfer property for the good of the project. Last month, the Akron City Council donated four vacant properties at either end and below the existing bridge.

ODOT is in talks with 24 other properties in the construction zone. "We'll be appraising properties," Chesnic said. "Some may accept. Some may negotiate."

The last three parcels in the list of 50 belong to holdouts. ODOT is asking a judge to compel them to sell.

In all, Chesnic said 19 residential buildings (mostly houses) and 17 commercial or industrial structures are marked for demolition.

The Akron Public Schools district runs a bus garage, maintenance and storage area directly below the bridge. Debra Foulk, executive director of business affairs, said the school district, which is supportive of the bridge project, has been working with the state on temporary and permanent property easements.

Some parking spaces for school buses will be permanently reduced, Foulk said. During what has been described to her as potentially a "60-month project," the buses will have limited access, at times, to a secondary entrance at the garage property. In anticipation of that disruption, the school district has planned a reconfiguration of the main entrance off North Street, improving stormwater drainage so that gate doesn't become impassable during heavy rain.

