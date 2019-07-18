AKRON

Man shot to death

Wednesday night

A 62-year-old man was killed Wednesday night in South Akron.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Stanton Avenue at 8:30 p.m. and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 p.m.

The victim's identify had not been released, pending positive identification and family notifications.

No suspects have been identified, according to Akron police.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

Karate-themed

community fun

Friends of Chestnut Ridge Park, an Akron Parks Challenge recipient from Kenmore, is screening "The Karate Kid" July 26 in a night of community fun featuring a picnic at a new playground.

Amber Cullen, a local artist, will help kids make their own karate headbands at 7 p.m. before the movie showing at 9 p.m. at the stone amphitheater at the heart of the park at 1926 19th St. SW. House of Kung Fu’s Travis Lee will conduct a martial arts demonstration at 8 p.m.

For more information, contact Angela Miller at AChaffinMiller786@gmail.com.

CUYAHOGA FALLS

Outing set for kids

touched by addiction

Keys to Serenity, a local nonprofit supporting families impacted by addiction, will host the second annual Keys to the Heart Kids Fest from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Cuyahoga Falls Moose Lodge, 4444 State Road.

The event is free for children affected by substance abuse and accompanied by an adult.

Attractions include food, face painting, balloon art, a petting zoo and animal show, giveaways, games and more.

For more information and to RSVP, contact Brenda Ryan at 330-730-0864 or keystoserenityohio@gmail.com.

KENT

Man facing rape and

kidnapping charges

A man is facing first-degree rape and kidnapping charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman early Wednesday morning in an area near Haymaker Parkway and East Main Street, police said.

Joseph C. Swaney, 30, of Kent, will be arraigned Thursday in Kent Municipal Court.

A 29-year-old woman reported to police that she was attacked and sexually assaulted by a man she knew at 6 a.m. She fled after and was treated at a local hospital, police said.

SUMMIT COUNTY

County council members

to hold office hours

Two county council members are hosting office hours.

Summit County Council's District 7 representative, Bethany McKenney, will host her monthly office hours in the restaurant section of Caston & Main Brew Yard, 5010 S. Main St., New Franklin, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Local residents can meet with McKenney to discuss issues and seek help. District 7 includes Clinton, Barberton, Norton, New Franklin and part of Akron. For more information, email bethanymckenney@gmail.com.

Summit County Council's District 2 representative, John Schmidt, will host public office hours from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St.

Schmidt will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents. District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls and portions of Akron, including East Akron, Goodyear Heights and North Hill. For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.

Group hosts 'Bow Wow

Meow Luau' Adopt-a-thon

The Humane Society of Summit County is hosting the “Bow Wow Meow Luau” Adopt-a-thon from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

More than 180 rescued animals are currently available for adoption at the Humane Society of Summit County. With application approval, adopters will receive 50% off adoption fees for animals over six months of age. While supplies last, Welcome Home Gift Bags, including pet treats, supplies and toys provided courtesy of Foresters Financial, will be provided to every adopter.

All HSSC animals are up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccinations and preventative treatments and are spayed/neutered and micro-chipped prior to adoption. Adoption counselors work with interested adopters to help identify animals that are a good fit for their home and family.

Adoptable animals, including dogs, cats and small animals such as guinea pigs, can be viewed online at summithumane.org/adopt or by visiting the shelter at 7996 Darrow Road in Twinsburg during adoption hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. The shelter is closed to adoptions on Mondays.

Beacon Journal/Ohio.com