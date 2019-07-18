RITTMAN — The annual Sleepwalker Festival will turn 50 and the world is invited to help celebrate.

The gala has evolved over the years and now serves as a homecoming to many people who live out of the area and return home to reconnect with friends and family. The event runs from July 25 through July 27.

Suzanne Kasserman, a supervisor at the Rittman Recreation Center, has attended the previous 49 Sleepwalker Festivals and plans to be there for the party.

“I remember going as a kid,” she said. “I like it a lot, I look forward to it each year. My favorite memory is from when they started it. I shopped at Conley’s, it was a department store in town, and all of the employees dressed in pajamas. The whole town participated, the banks, all of the stores — everyone.”

Kasserman said that the festival has adapted over the years and has kept pace with the economic changes that many downtown areas have experienced.

“It is more of a festival or street fair now,” she said. “We don’t have the Conley’s or as many ‘mom and pop’ stores any longer. But, the Sleepwalker has changed and reinvented itself and continues to get bigger.”

Recreation Center Director Garrick Di Salvo praised those who volunteer their time and energy to make the event a success.

“Big kudos to (Fire) Chief Don Sweigert and (his people) there that have helped push this into what it is now,” Di Salvo said. “It is a nice event, we are a small community. We never had fireworks before, they are a huge draw.”

According to Di Salvo, Thursday is the day that most people look forward to.

“That is the day of the parade and all the people come back,” he said. “It is like a homecoming, people come from out of state and make a weekend out of it. Thursday morning people are coming and going, it is packed. People have their lawn chairs out the day before to mark their spot along the parade route.”

Amanda Nelson, executive director of the Rittman Chamber of Commerce, has spent a “crazy” amount of time helping to bring the event to fruition. “I just took over in November,” she said. “We have a lot of new things coming in this year.”

Some of the new additions include an exotic animal petting zoo, inflatables and a beer and wine garden.

“This is something that brings the community together, I love the feeling of it, I really do,” said Kasserman. “It is really something for my small hometown.”

For more details and a list of activities, go to: http://www.sleepwalkerfest.com/index.html.