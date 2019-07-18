AURORA — rpGatta is planning its third expansion, which is expected to add 20 jobs over the next three years and increase payroll by about $1 million per year.

The company designs and builds complete turnkey systems (electrical, controls and mechanical) in its facility on Gentry Drive.

“It’s one of the city’s prime industrial businesses,” Aurora Development Director Jack Burge said. “It’s a growing firm, and is doing very well.”

The project will include the construction of an 18,000-square-foot addition at a cost of about $1.8 million. The addition will be 3,000 square feet of office space and 15,000 square feet of manufacturing space, plus the addition of a bridge crane.

The firm is owned by Raymond P. and Kathryn E. Gatta and employs 58 full-time employees and four temporary full-time interns.

Plans are for the project to start around mid-August and be completed in early 2020. City officials estimate the tax abatement will save the company about $518,936 over the 15-year period.

City Council has granted the company a 15-year, 100 percent tax abatement.

The most recent expansion was in 2017, when it added space for machines to increase capacity to build and test robots and automated machines that assemble vehicles. At the time, the company was working on a 58-foot-long assembly line for John Deere and said its clients include Nissan, Toyota, Honda, Peterbuilt, Kenworth, Caterpillar, Bridgestone and Dynacraft. Four jobs were added during that expansion.