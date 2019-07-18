RITTMAN — The annual Sleepwalker Festival is turning 50, and the world is invited to help celebrate.

The gala has evolved over the years and now serves as a homecoming to many people who live out of the area and return home to reconnect with friends and family. The event runs July 25-27.

Suzanne Kasserman, a supervisor at the Rittman Recreation Center, has attended the previous 49 Sleepwalker Festivals and plans to be there for the party.

“I remember going as a kid,” she said. “I like it a lot, I look forward to it each year. My favorite memory is from when they started it. I shopped at Conley’s, it was a department store in town, and all of the employees dressed in pajamas. The whole town participated, the banks, all of the stores — everyone.”

Kasserman said that the festival has adapted over the years and has kept pace with the economic changes that many downtown areas have experienced.

“It is more of a festival or street fair now,” she said. “We don’t have the Conley’s or as many ‘mom and pop’ stores any longer. But the Sleepwalker has changed and reinvented itself and continues to get bigger.”

Recreation Center Director Garrick Di Salvo praised those who volunteer their time and energy to make the event a success.

“It is a nice event; we are a small community," Di Salvo said. He said fireworks will be a part of the event for the first time, and he expects them to be a huge draw.

Thursday's parade is one of the festival's most anticipated activities, he said.

“It is like a homecoming; people come from out of state and make a weekend out of it. ... People have their lawn chairs out the day before to mark their spot along the parade route.”

Other new additions include an exotic animal petting zoo, inflatables and a beer and wine garden.

“This is something that brings the community together; I love the feeling of it, I really do,” Kasserman said. “It is really something for my small hometown.”

For more details and a list of activities, go to: http://www.sleepwalkerfest.com/index.html.