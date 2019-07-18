Night glow: There will be a Rave on Main — Glow with Pride at 8 p.m. at the Cascade Plaza in Akron. The event will benefit the Akron Pride Festival and feature a DJ, food and drinks and glow-in-the-dark art and activities for all ages. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and bring along glow sticks.

Wine for all: The Uncorked Medina Wine Festival is Friday and Saturday at the Buffalo Creek Retreat Center. The event features Ohio wines, craft beers from Thirsty Dog, food trucks, entertainment, and marketplace with craft vendors. The park is located off Interstate 76 at state Route 3 in Seville. Tickets are $35 at the door.