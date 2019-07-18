MASSILLON — Growth has allowed Vasco Group to expand and improve its facility at 4270 Sterilite St. SE.

The company added 1,700 square feet and created two conference rooms, space for 14 work stations and a kitchen. The expansion was at the 4,000-square-foot facility the company has used for several years.

Vasco Group needed the additional space to accommodate 25 new employees. The company also wanted to enhance the work environment.

“We recruit, train, empower and retain outstanding people — that’s one of our core values,” Glen Mauer, Vasco Group vice president, said. Company managers hope the new office will help attract quality people and become a place where employees are proud to work.

Matt Savage, company president, said Vasco Group, is committed to being an employer of choice as well. “We are excited that our facility upgrades are more representative of our talented team and the future employees we want to attract,” Savage said.

Vasco Group consists of three business operations: Vasco Asphalt provides commercial paving services in Ohio and surrounding states; Vasco Sports builds football and other playing fields; and Nidy Sports constructs athletic surfaces throughout Florida.

The family-owned company has 110 employees at its local facilities and another 40 employees in Florida.

Vasco started in 1967 with three employees and it grew as a commercial paving company. In 2004, Michael Vinton decided to expand the business into sports surfaces, such as artificial turf football fields and tennis courts. One of the company’s first projects was replacing the Astroturf at the former Fawcett Stadium in Canton.

“He had a vision for the company,” Savage said of Vinton’s move into sports projects.

Since then the company has installed new surfaces at Ohio State University, the University of Michigan and Raymond James Stadium, home field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as well as numerous high school and college stadiums around the country. The company also builds surfaces for pickleball courts, bocce and shuffleboard.

Savage and Mauer said the company’s business is split, with the sports surfaces operation generating slightly higher annual revenue than paving.

Savage joined the company in 2004 and started working into ownership in 2008. Mauer joined in 2008 and began working into company ownership in 2017. Vinton retired in 2015.

Vasco worked with local companies on the building expansion. Architectural firm SoL Harris/Day designed the addition, while contractor Scheetz Companies managed the project.