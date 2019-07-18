Gov. Mike DeWine levied 25 line-item budget vetoes Thursday, including one that would trim state funding for several more-affluent districts across Ohio.

About three dozen public school districts will continue to receive less per-pupil state aid than private schools after the governor vetoed an equal-funding guarantee he said would benefit wealthy districts.

Currently, some districts get less than the $1,300 per pupil provided private schools for administrative costs and auxiliary services.

For instance, Olentangy schools receive only $600 this year in per-pupil aid.

“How do they think it’s fair to send more public money to a private school than a public school?” Olentangy Superintendent Mark Raiff asked, adding that former Gov. John Kasich vetoed a similar provision during his tenure.

“They say you can afford it, and whether that’s true or not, it’s a matter of fairness.”

But DeWine focused on district wealth.

“Ohio’s school funding system was designed to offer the most support to the districts that are least able to provide adequate services to their student,” DeWine said in his veto message.

“The districts that would benefit the most from this item are among the wealthiest in Ohio. Carving out a special exemption to provide additional resources to the districts most capable of providing resources for their students is not a responsible use of the limited funding available.”

Asked if it was fair for private schools to receive more per-pupil aid that public districts, DeWine said, "I'm not sure, it seems to me, that is apples and oranges. I'm not sure that is a relevant question.

"Our focus needs to be on our poorest children ... that specific provision did not accomplish that. It did not make a huge difference in the life of children that went to much more affluent school districts."

But he let stand a separate budget provision giving fast-growing school districts an additional $37.6 million to deal with rising enrollment.

DeWine also vetoed a last-minute provision to limit the ability of certain school districts to raise operating funds though local property taxes by providing a tax reduction to people residing in a village.

The GOP governor said in his veto message “it is inequitable to treat taxpayers with similar property values in a school district differently as a result of where they live” and limits a district’s ability to raise tax revenues.

Democratic Reps. Juanita Brent of Cleveland and Phil Robinson of Solon said in a joint statement, “The governor is right — we can’t start picking winners and losers when it comes to investing in our children’s future.”

DeWine struck down a provision to eliminate the requirement that teachers and paraprofessionals in traditional school districts and STEM schools be certified or licensed by the Ohio Department of Education.

In his veto message, DeWine said, “Because teachers are the most important school-based factor impacting student achievement, it is essential to staff Ohio’s traditional public schools with well-prepared teachers.”

Sen. Teresa Fedor, D-Toledo, commended the governor’s veto: “All of our children deserve to learn from trained, professional educators.”

DeWine wiped out a health care price transparency section requiring hospitals and others to issue cost estimates to patients for nonemergency care. He wrote it would be a burdensome requirement for health care providers and duplicate recently enacted federal regulations.

The governor said the transparency language was not "workable," but noted he signed an executive order Thursday directing agencies to implement federal regulations requiring more price disclosure.

The governor removed a Medicaid provision to reimburse counties for the cost of medication-assisted drug addiction treatment, saying it would disrupt current funding for drug courts and other local treatment providers.

Saying it interfered with cost management, DeWine also killed budget language setting rates for assisted-living care, pharmacy reimbursements and the pay of caregivers who assist persons with developmental disabilities.

Low-wage workers who provide support services to thousands of Ohioans with developmental disabilities still will get raises, the governor's office said, despite his veto of that provision in the budget.

Dispatch reporters Richard Rouan and Rita Price contributed to this story.