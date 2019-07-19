A 26-year-old Akron man pleaded not guilty Friday in the shooting death of a Wooster man during a video arraignment in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Sonny Aaron Howard is being held at the Summit County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police say Howard shot Daniel L. Jones, 37, as he was walking on Clark Street in Akron, a block northwest of the Summit County Children Services building on Arlington Street, about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15.

Jones was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he died.

Howard is charged with aggravated murder and two counts each of murder and felonious assault. The charges include gun specifications.

Howard is next due in court for a pretrial July 31 before Judge Alison McCarty. He is represented by Attorney John Alexander.