A 33-year-old Akron man was expected to survive after being shot in the leg by someone who knocked on his door.

Police said the incident happened sometime Friday in the 700 block of Hazel Street in the city's Middlebury neighborhood.

The injured man told police the gunman, who had numerous tattoos, knocked on his door. When the man opened the door and stepped outside, the gunman shot him in the leg, police said.

The injured man was treated at Summa Akron City Hospital.