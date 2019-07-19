ALLIANCE — An Alliance man has been arrested on charges that he raped a 12-year-old girl.

After a lengthy investigation, Alliance police charged Henry H. Davis, 54, of 1103 E. Grant St. with rape with a victim younger than 13, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

He was arrested July 10 at the police station.

Police say they asked Davis to come to the department for a “consensual interview regarding allegations that were made against him for raping a 12-year-old female.”

Before that interview, a forensic interview was completed with the juvenile victim, and numerous other individuals were interviewed whom Alliance police say witnessed Davis’ behavior toward and with the victim.

Police say the events occurred two years ago at Davis’ home in Alliance, and that the suspect allegedly continued to sexually assault the girl in various ways for another two years.

Police reported that Davis did not admit to the allegations.

Near the end the interview with a detective, Davis was informed police were taking his cellphone as evidence.

The report said Davis then attempted to manipulate the phone, and the detective took it from him and laid it on the table. Police say Davis then grabbed the phone, put it underneath him, and refused to surrender it.

Another officer entered the room, and the detective got the phone from Davis.

Davis is being held at the Stark County Jail on $100,000 bond, with no 10 percent option.

He is set to appear at 2:45 p.m. Friday for a preliminary hearing in Alliance Municipal Court.