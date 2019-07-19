The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man shot to death Wednesday night in South Akron as Stephen Williams, 62, of Akron.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Stanton Avenue at 8:30 p.m. and found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 p.m.

No suspects have been identified, according to Akron police.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.