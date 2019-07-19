MARLBORO TWP. —The death of an 18-year-old township man last spring has been ruled accidental, but as many as 15 teens and adults could face charges stemming from a party that preceded his death.

Township Police Chief Ron Devies said Friday he has received from the coroner's office the formal ruling that Aiden Jewell, 18, died as the result of accidental drowning.

Jewell had last been seen around 2 a.m. March 31 leaving a party at a barn in the 7700 block of Pontius Street NE in the New Baltimore area.

Officials began searching later that night and continued on Monday and Tuesday before finding Jewell's body in water about 3 or 4 feet deep and 40 to 50 yards from the pond bank.

Jewell was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:03 p.m. April 2, a spokesperson for the Stark County Coroner's Office said Friday.

Police believe prior to his death, Jewell had attended a party where underage drinking and drug use occurred. Preliminary autopsy results indicated the Marlington High School student drowned, but it wasn't until this week that police receiving the formal paperwork that his death has been ruled accidental.

Devies said Friday his officers will provide copies of the coroner's report to the criminal and juvenile divisions of the Stark County Prosecutor's Office, which will then determine what, if any, charges would be filed against those at the scene or involved in incidents at the party.

Devies said any crimes committed don't necessarily pertain to the actual drowning, but crimes police believe were committed in connection to the party preceding Jewell's death.

"It's in the hands of the prosecutors. We've just been waiting on this autopsy report," Devies said.

