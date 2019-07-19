In between warehouses and auto shops sits Galenas, a modern, slope-roofed building at 1956 S. Main St. in Akron.

From the outside, the building doesn’t give the slightest hint of its purpose until near the door, where a faint smell of marijuana lingers in the air.

It’s a signal that Galenas LLC’s first crop of more than 900 cannabis plants is nearly ready to be harvested and sent off to medical dispensaries across Ohio.

The cultivator is one of three that received a state license in 2017 to grow medical marijuana in Summit County. All three were approved to be in Akron.

It’s been a long road from legalization to operation. But during a tour of the facility Friday, Galenas founder and CEO Geoffrey Korff told a group of about 40 activists, media and doctors that the wait was fruitful.

“This has been a three-year process for me. It’s taken that long to get a license, build this team, build this facility … and get us set up so that we can finally have something to bring to the patients of Ohio,” Korff said in opening comments. “I’m incredibly proud of it and I hope that when you go in there you’ll see that not only is this a very beautiful facility, but we’ve also put a lot of effort into making sure it is sustainable, it’s energy-efficient and it’s probably the best facility in the state.”

Custom facilities

Ohio’s Medical Marijuana Control Program, which passed in 2016, allows people with 21 approved medical conditions to use marijuana as long as they obtain a recommendation from an Ohio-licensed and certified physician.

After nearly a year of writing applications and business plans, Korff received one of 24 cultivation licenses approved in the state out of more than 300 applicants. Fire Rock Ltd. also received a license in Akron, along with Calyx Peak Cos., which made its first harvest in January.

In addition to a license, Korff sought another qualification. Galenas is now the only organic-certified cultivation facility in Ohio, meaning it doesn’t use any pesticides or chemicals.

“We are producing the cleanest, highest quality medicine that patients in Ohio will come to expect on the market,” Korff said. “Our goal in doing this is to make sure that the medicine they’re getting is medicine. It’s not a product that has been adulterated with lots of chemicals and other inputs that aren’t organic. We are producing a product that we are very confident is going to be the cleanest, purest solutions to those 21 conditions.”

Galenas’ 10,000-square-foot facility was built from the ground up over the course of nine months, customized to further accommodate Korff’s goal of growing cannabis in a sustainable way.

The building is equipped with LED lights, steel insulated walls, a roof where solar panels will eventually be added and a water system that filters the water and pulls it from the air to be recycled.

Those on tour needed to wear head-to-toe Tyvek protective suits — the current staff of nine typically wears scrubs — to enter the facility. Doing so prevents the spreading of contamination and pollutants to the plants’ fragile gene pool.

Areas of the facility are divided by transition rooms, where cold air blasts entrants before they can continue through the facility to further remove any remaining contaminants.

“We built this facility to essentially be a big laboratory,” Korff says. “It’s intentionally done so plants can stay clean and disease-free.”

All the plants originate from the “mother room” toward the back of the facility, which contains nearly 40 different strains of cannabis plant that each intended for different medical conditions. Korff said by next year, he hopes to conduct testing on the plants’ genetics to determine the best strains and pare back offerings to about 15 varieties.

Cultivators use plants from the “mother room” to take clippings and regenerate new ones.

Those new plants go into one of two cultivation rooms, which are filled top to bottom with cannabis plants stacked on multiple tiers and labelled with names like Orange Pie, Purple Bomb and Girl Scout Cookie.

The two rooms will be ready to harvest on a cyclical basis, providing nearly 10 harvests a year. Korff estimates each harvest will produce about 200 pounds of finished flower.

Galenas’ first harvest will be ready in about two weeks, when it will then be plucked, dried, packaged and sent off to a processing center to be turned into oils, edibles and other medicinal products.

Legislative hurdles

Korff, who has worked in the past as both an attorney and the president of a manufacturing company in Salem, first became involved with cannabis after he connected with an advocacy group in 2010.

Korff met patients who changed his perspective on marijuana, and he knew he wanted to jump into the industry once it was legalized.

“I liken the discovery of … [cannabis]-based medicine, really, to the discovery of penicillin, it’s that dramatic,” Korff said. “When we originally discovered penicillin, we thought it was essentially for one thing. It has now turned into this whole world of antibiotic treatment that has saved countless lives. Cannabis is going to become the same thing.”

Three years after passage, Ohio’s medical marijuana program is still ramping up. Out of 56 dispensaries that received licenses in the state, only 20 are currently operational, none of which are in Summit County. And while sales have surpassed $10 million in the state, high prices are keeping a majority of patients with doctor approval from buying products.

The numbers, however, have not discouraged Korff. He has an additional acre and a half of land that he plans to expand onto once he can reapply for approval from the state, and he’s already licensed for an additional operation in Michigan. That facility is set to be operational in two months.

Galenas employees have been encouraged by Akron’s early acceptance of the program.

“I think Akron has been very positive in their willingness to allow cultivation in the city,” said Christine DeJesus, the assistant director of cultivation at Galenas. “They seem to be more open to it and as a whole, I think they’re going to kind of be a leader in the state as far as cultivation goes.”

Other activists in attendance agreed.

“Akron was the most welcoming city when the law passed, and that’s impressive,” said Carrie Eickleberry, the founder of the Ohio Cannabis Activists Network based in Columbus.