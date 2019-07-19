Weather



Friday: Excessive heat watch! Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High of 95, low of 76.



Saturday: Heat continues. Sunny skies. High of 96, low of 75.



Beat the heat!



The Cambridge City Pool is offering $2 admission on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 to help the community beat the heat! Pool passes will be honored. The hours of the pool are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.



Change of location!



Due to the extreme heat, the Legends of Football camp hosted by the Guernsey County Board of DD will be moved indoors. The camp will now take place at 163 Stormont St., New Concord. For more information or if you have questions, call 740-439-4451.



Special meeting notice



Mid-East Career and Technology Centers will have a special Board of Education Meeting on Monday, July 22, at 5:30 p.m., for the purpose of awarding a grounds repair contract. The meeting will take place at the Zanesville Campus, 400 Richards Road, Zanesville.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, July 22, from 1 to 6 p.m., at the New Concord Church of Christ, located at 13333 Maple Lane, New Concord. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.



Festival chorus schedule



The fourth edition of the Salt Fork Festival Chorus is currently registering singers for its appearance at the 2019 Salt Fork Festival (50th Anniversary). No audition is needed. Email your name, phone number, and voice part to rjones@muskingum.edu if interested. Those who have participated previously, will also need to send in this information.



Rehearsals will be at the Christ United Methodist Church. The performance will be Sunday, August 11, at 1:30 p.m., in the Big Pavilion. Please contact Robert Jones, conductor, with any questions at 740-705-0078.







Thought of the day



He that keepeth Israel shall neither slumber nor sleep.



Ps. 121:4