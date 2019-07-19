The National Weather Service in Cleveland has upgraded its excessive heat watch to a warning.

An excessive heat warning is issued when there is a prolonged period of dangerously hot weather, increasing risks for people and animals alike.

The warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday, with heat index values — which take into account both temperature and humidity — expected to reach as high as 108 degrees Fahrenheit.

The temperatures are predicted to be in the lower to mid-90s with dewpoints in the mid-70s.

The warning covers northern Ohio, including the Akron area.

"The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure," the National Weather Service said.

The agency advised people who work or spend time outside to take extra precautions and to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

It also recommended that people wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.

At the Akron Zoo, keepers worked to protect animals from the heat wave Friday. Staff added sprinklers to exhibits and offered special iced enrichment treats for the animals to keep them cool in the excessive heat.

There is some relief on the way. The high temperature is expected to be 89 degrees Sunday, with showers and thunderstorms likely during the day and night. The overnight temperature is predicted to dip to 66 degrees.

The high temperature Monday will be about 80 degrees, with an overnight temperature of 59 degrees.