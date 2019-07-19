WASHINGTON TWP. — The Ohio State Highway Patrol suspects that alcohol played a role in a motorcycle crash that seriously injured a Beloit man Thursday night.

Mark D. Smith, 65, was traveling eastbound on a 1974 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Bayton Street just east of Easton Street at 10:35 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and into the grass and then back onto the road before the motorcycle overturned and he was ejected, the patrol said.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital by Stark Ambulance. He is in critical condition, the patrol said.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.