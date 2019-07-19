AKRON

Authorities name man

killed in home shooting

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office has identified a man shot to death Wednesday night in South Akron as Stephen Williams, 62, of Akron.

Police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Stanton Avenue at 8:30 p.m. and found the man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:55 p.m.

No suspects have been identified, according to Akron police.

Anyone with information about the case can contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.

Man pleads not guilty

in January fatal shooting

A 26-year-old Akron man pleaded not guilty Friday in the shooting death of a Wooster man.

Sonny Aaron Howard is being held at the Summit County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Police said Howard shot Daniel L. Jones, 37, as he was walking on Clark Street in Akron, a block northwest of the Summit County Children Services building on Arlington Street, about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15.

Jones was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he died.

Howard is charged with aggravated murder and two counts each of murder and felonious assault. The charges include gun specifications.

Howard entered his plea during a video arraignment in Summit County Common Pleas Court. He is next due in court for a pretrial hearing July 31 before Judge Alison McCarty. He is represented by attorney John Alexander.

Italian dinner on menu

at Polish American club

Eat Italian at the Polish American Citizens Club of Akron from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Cost of the dinner — featuring spaghetti, meatballs, bread, salad, dessert and coffee or tea — is $9 and $4 for children. A cash bar will be available.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Proceeds will be used to help recent repairs at the club.

Call 330-253-0496. The club is at 472 E. Glenwood Ave. (entrance on Dan Street) in Akron's North Hill.

STARK COUNTY

Man, 65, badly hurt

in motorcycle crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol suspects that alcohol played a role in a motorcycle crash that seriously injured a Beloit man Thursday night in Washington Township.

Mark D. Smith, 65, was traveling east on a 1974 Harley-Davidson Sportster on Bayton Street just east of Easton Street at 10:35 p.m. when he drove off the right side of the road and into the grass and then back onto the road before the motorcycle overturned and he was ejected, the patrol said.

He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital by Stark Ambulance. He was in critical condition, the patrol said.

He was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remained under investigation.

Children Services levy

prepared for fall ballot

Stark County commissioners voted Wednesday to place a five-year, 1.4-mill replacement levy for county Children Services on the November ballot.

If approved, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an estimated $13.56 more a year than the current levy, which is set to expire next year.

The Stark County Auditor’s Office says it would raise $11.67 million a year, an increase of about $1.95 million from the current levy’s 2018 revenue of $9.71 million.

The commissioners on July 10 approved a resolution declaring the replacement levy necessary “for the purpose of providing for the support of children services and the care and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children.”

They requested that the Stark County auditor certify the total taxable property valuation of the county, which it did at $8.33 billion. The vote was a first step to place it on the ballot, and the vote Wednesday, while a formality, legally submitted the issue to the Stark County Board of Elections.

Drowning determined

to have been accident

The death of an 18-year-old in Marlboro Township last spring has been ruled accidental, but as many as 15 teens and adults could face charges stemming from a party that preceded his death.

Police Chief Ron Devies said Friday he has received from the coroner's office the formal ruling that Aiden Jewell, 18, died as the result of accidental drowning.

Jewell had last been seen around 2 a.m. March 31 leaving a party at a barn.

Officials began searching later that night and finally found Jewell's body April 2 in water about 3 or 4 feet deep and 40 to 50 yards from the pond bank.

Police believe prior to his death, Jewell had attended a party where underage drinking and drug use occurred.