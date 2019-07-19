If you have been reading my column for any length of time, you know I am not shy about sharing my mishaps and foibles. I sometimes think of myself as a human “anti-motivational poster” for how not to live your life. In other words, "I make the mistakes so you don’t have to."

This past Monday morning, when I was supposed to be at the doctor’s office getting my second suspicious breast lump measured to see if there had been any growth indicating cancer had returned, I was instead unpacking my suitcase, a chore I detest with a passion.

To say I was looking forward to the appointment was an understatement. It would mean getting the wondering out of the way and, believe it or not, I was also enthusiastic about stepping on the scale. The last time I’d been there was eight weeks ago, when I tipped the scale at a number I’d rather not mention.

While I would like to blame it on menopause, I rather suspect it was my epic failure at the Keto Diet. A breakfast of bacon and eggs, pork rinds with blue cheese dressing for lunch and a pork chop over wilted spinach with olive oil and garlic is Keto all right but one piece of cheese pizza or a bowl of popcorn before bed blows the whole thing. It also causes you to blow out your buttons, zippers or really anything that doesn’t have Spandex. Though blowing out a pair of Spanx is not out of the question.

Ready to wave a surrender flag of marshmallow fluff and just be a little fluffy for the rest of my life, my dear friends Mary and Frank invited me out to their home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, for a week of hiking and enjoying some of God’s most beautiful creation.

You may recall I went out there last year and had the up close but not too personal encounter with a mountain lion, which had watched me getting dressed through the glass patio door before slinking past my open bedroom windows. It startled me so that my kneecaps vibrated for a good 15 minutes.

Before we had arrived there had been much talk of mountain lions in the area yet few had actually seen one. I was the lucky one.

This trip, however, there was much more talk about bears. Bears in horse pastures, bears in town, bears on people’s porches.

So you can understand my shock when I awoke early one morning to what was a very unusual and unfamiliar noise outside. With my back to the open windows, my eyes widened as I heard what sounded like a gale force wind blowing in and out of a rather small open-ended container.

“Wheeee. Whoooooooooooo. Wheeee. Whooooooooooo.”

‘Holy crap. It’s a bear!’ I silently screamed to myself.

I struggled to untangle myself from the comforter, rolled over and sprang to my feet to close the window. In my haste, I broke a freshly manicured fingernail but saved myself from the giant black bear, only inches and a window screen from my face.

Except it wasn’t a black bear, it was a cow. A big black cow. Then there was another and another. Three giant black cows had walked across the patio and right along the house, pressing their noses up against any window they could.

Relieved, I grabbed my phone and went outside to capture what I could. To my utter amazement, or udder amazement as was the case, it was an entire herd of Black Angus cattle. Moms and babies and bulls strolling right through the Mehwalds' Colorado backyard.

When I was explaining that Mary and Frank were not going to be happy about their visit, I heard Mary out front expressing that exact emotion to the other part of the herd.

Meeting up on the side of the house, Mary said: “We’ve got to do something about this. Cattle are very destructive.”

And with that said, the three of us became horseless caballeros. Frank and I flanked them and Mary took the lead, shouting and waving her arms like a madwoman. In fact, she was a madwoman after she realized she had chased the entire herd up the canyon in her cashmere house slippers with little poofs on the toes. The little poofs were now little poops.

Because of a cattle rancher’s right to free range his cattle, this scenario was repeated many times over with Mary wearing proper shoes and me vowing to never eat meat again. Let me tell you, when you lock eyes with a sweet little calf, suddenly you just see tofu and bean sprouts in your future.

Besides the cattle drives, we hiked up and down their mountain daily, filled our lungs with the freshest air and stared up at azure skies over snow-capped mountains. We ate meals on their deck with our Colorado companions which included hummingbirds, bluebirds, mule deer and yes, a few stray cattle. We marveled at it all and told stories that made us laugh until we cried.

Every day I was reminded of the line from the film “Shawshank Redemption,” when Andy says, “I guess it comes down to a simple choice, really. Get busy living or get busy dying.” For those nine days, I was truly living.

Ironically, my original doctor appointment was canceled because they had to go on medical leave, proof that life for any of us can change in an instant.

I’ll see a different doctor on Thursday. In the meantime, I am thankful for good friends who recognize when I need a respite and a reminder to get busy living. A few tofu recipes wouldn’t hurt either.

Robin Swoboda can be reached at robinswoboda@outlook.com.