Forsooth, downtown Akron's comic book store has a new owner.

Rubber City Comics, located on East Mill Street across from the John S. Knight Center, announced the ownership change on Facebook on Friday. Jason Miller, seen wielding Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet in the store's post, now owns Rubber City Comics. It was previously owned by Scott Malensek. Miller also owns Stuff Genie Emporium, a collectibles store in Barberton.

"Both Rubber City Comics and Stuff Genie will coordinate together not only with regard to customer experience, but also on special events such as guest appearances and Free Comic Book Day in May each year," Miller said in the post. "There will also be a larger representation at Akron ComiCon and other pop culture shows in the region."

In May, he and Daniel Gorman took over ownership of Akron ComiCon.

Rubber City Comics moved to East Mill Street in 2015 after being an occupant at the Quaker Square General Store. Prior to the move it was known as Quaker Square Comics.

For more information, visit www.rubbercitycomics.com.