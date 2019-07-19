KENT — The Portage County Water Rescue Team had another opportunity to put its training to use after a woman got caught in a current in the Cuyahoga River and needed to be pulled out just south of the Main Street bridge Thursday night.

It is believed this is the 24th person rescued from the Cuyahoga River this season.

Kent Fire Capt. David Moore, who serves as team commander, said a call came in about 9 p.m. that the woman was hanging onto a branch off of an island. Moore said she told rescuers afterward that she had been swimming in a pool upstream.

“She got too close to the current and the current swept her downriver through the lock and into the island, where she was able to grab onto a branch,” Moore said. “From that point on, she was not able to get out because of the current.”

Moore said the team immediately deployed a rescue swimmer.

“He made contact with her and determined she was not injured, just scared and wanted to get back to dry land,” he said.

A line was secured on both sides of the river and it was used to pull a boat across to the woman, who was helped into the boat. The boat was then pulled back and the woman was on dry land at 9:54 p.m.

Team members who responded included Kent, Atwater, Aurora, Mantua and Suffield fire department members.

Moore said he did not have any information about the woman.

“She didn’t want to be evaluated [by EMS],” he said. “She had no complaints. She just wanted to get out.”

