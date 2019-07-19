An SUV crashed into the glass facade of the Akron Art Museum on South High Street downtown Friday afternoon.

No one was seriously injured in the accident and no one inside the building was at risk, museum spokesman Dominic Caruso said.

It was not immediately clear how the accident happened.

Photos taken by Akron Beacon Journal staff show a dark-color Chevy SUV crashed into the glass at the front of the museum, shattering at least one panel. The SUV doesn't appear to have gone inside the building.

Nearby, on the sidewalk near High Street, there a bumper from a second vehicle with what appears to be a Mercedes logo on it.

The crash happened as the art museum waived admission so that Summit County residents could cool down during the dangerous heat wave gripping Northeast Ohio and much of the nation.

Caruso said the museum will remain open during regular hours and no museum programs or resources have been affected by the accident.

Free admission to the museum runs through Sunday.

"We invite our community to enjoy our air-conditioned spaces and the mental respite from the heat that a great experience can provide," Caruso said.