Pass the butter: The Lodi Area Chamber of Commerce's 38th annual Sweet Corn Festival is all day Saturday. The event includes food, a 5K run, entertainment, a parade and fireworks.

Geek out: Geekfest 2019 Mini-Comicon at Akron's Main Library runs from noon to 3 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., NASA aerospace engineer Craig Williams will discuss the first lunar mission made by astronauts. Graphic novelist Derf Backderf will speak at 2 p.m. There will be a teen and adult cosplay contest at 3 p.m.

Another man in black: Terry Lee Goffee will present a tribute to Johnny Cash at 8 p.m. at MGM Northfield Park. Tickets cost $15 to $20 for the 21 or older concert.