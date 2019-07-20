AKRON

Man shot in the leg

after answering door

A 33-year-old Akron man was shot in the leg by someone who knocked on his door.

Police said the incident happened sometime Friday in the 700 block of Hazel Street in the city's Middlebury neighborhood.

The resident told police that a man with numerous tattoos knocked on his door. When the resident opened the door and stepped outside, the man shot him in the leg, police said.

The wounded man was treated at Summa Akron City Hospital with a wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

ALLIANCE

Man charged in rape

of 12-year-old girl

An Alliance man has been charged with raping a 12-year-old girl.

Alliance police arrested Henry H. Davis, 54, on charges of raping a child younger than 13, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.

He was arrested July 10 at the police station. Police said they had asked Davis to come to the department for a “consensual interview regarding allegations that were made against him for raping a 12-year-old female.”

Investigators had spoken with the girl and others who reported witnessing Davis’ behavior toward her, police said.

Police said the first incident occurred two years ago at Davis’ Alliance home, and that the sexual assaults continued to occur for another two years.

HUDSON

Counterfeit money

surfacing in region

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in at least one incident of someone passing or attempting to pass counterfeit money at businesses since late May.

“We’ve got a guy on video in one of the incidents and we’re trying to ID him now,” Police Chief Perry Tabak said.

In a June 12 incident at the Jimmy John's sandwich shop on Atterbury Boulevard, a man recorded on security video was reported to have passed a counterfeit $100 bill while making a purchase. The police department posted images from the video on the city’s Facebook page July 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hudson Police Detective Brian Kozel at 330-342-1871 or send email to bkozel@hudson.oh.us.

Tabak said there have been two other incidents, although it is uncertain if they are related. A counterfeit $100 bill was passed June 21 at Amaize Gourmet Popcorn Shoppe on North Main Street and someone made an unsuccessful attempt at passing six counterfeit $20 bills at the Darrow Road CVS store on May 30.

Tabak said the city is working with the Secret Service on the investigation.

“I can tell you there have been other incidents in other communities in Summit County as well,” he said. “At this point, I can’t say for sure that they’re linked.”

MUNROE FALLS

Council rejects plan

for new gas station

The city council has agreed with a planning commission recommendation not to allow a Circle K gas station and convenience store to be built at Munroe Falls Avenue and Main Street (state Route 91).

After weighing residents' complaints about the plan, the seven council members unanimously agreed not to move forward with it. The $3.3 million project proposed a 4,600-square-foot building with 24 to 26 parking spaces and five fueling islands.

Circle K’s plan was to consolidate two other properties, one in Cuyahoga Falls on Bailey Road and one in Munroe Falls at 85 S. Main St., to the Munroe Falls Avenue corner site.

“What we were presented, it was horrendous,” council member Allen Mavrides said. “It was too big on this property. You can’t put this gas station/convenience store here.”

TALLMADGE

School superintendent

gets contract extension

Summit County’s longest-serving school superintendent is sticking around even longer.

Tallmadge Superintendent Jeff Ferguson received another five-year contract at Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Ferguson was chosen by the Tallmadge Schools to serve as the district’s head in 2006.

The school board voted 4-0 to roll over Ferguson’s current five-year contract, which was set to expire at the end of this month. Board member Jennifer Justice-Carter was not at the meeting.

“The board unanimously voted to renew Mr. Ferguson’s contract for five years, the maximum allowable under the Ohio Revised Code,” board President Rick Kellar said after the meeting. “It is an expression of our faith and confidence in his leadership and decision making, and we are thankful he has agreed to continue to serve our kids and community.”

Ferguson said he felt blessed and honored. He added he will continue to make $130,835 a year.

“I feel like in those 13 years, we’ve come a long way,” Ferguson said.