Live music, demolition derbies, pig races and lots of animals, food and midway rides — the 2019 Summit County Fair has something for fairgoers of all ages.

This year’s event, “Country Nights and Carnival Lights,” starts Tuesday and continues through next Sunday at the Summit County Fairgrounds, at North and Howe avenues in Tallmadge.

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. The midway rides will be shut down for one hour each day for a safety break. General admission unless otherwise noted is $7 for ages 9 and older and $3 for ages 2-8. An all-day ride pass is $15. Parking is free.

Getting to the fair may require a different route this year. Howe Avenue eastbound between Main Street and Buchholzer Boulevard will be closed for pavement replacement. Access to businesses will be maintained by using frontage streets behind the businesses along Howe Avenue. Eastbound Howe Avenue through traffic coming from state Route 8 will be detoured via Main Street to Independence Avenue to Buchholzer Boulevard. Howe Avenue westbound will remain open during this phase. Business driveways on the south side will be maintained except each drive will be closed for seven days. More information and a map showing the detour can be found on the website www.summitfair.com.

This year’s schedule includes:

• Tuesday— Seniors Day - $3 admission for senior citizens. A special gate admission for all ages will be $3 until 3 p.m. Opening ceremonies will take place at 1 p.m. The OMA Motocross event will be in the grandstand with sign-up at 5:30 p.m.; practice at 6:30 and the race at 7:30. Admission for the motocross event is $3 for ages 3 and older. Rides and concessions will open at noon with rides open until 10 p.m.

• Wednesday— Veterans and Farm Bureau Day - $3 admission for veterans, seniors and Farm Bureau members. In the grandstand at 8 p.m. will be the Demolition and Compact Derby with ticket prices $7 and $10 for ages 3 and up. Rides and concessions will open at noon with rides open until 11 p.m.

• Thursday — Family Day - Free grounds admission for 14 and younger. An all-day ride pass is $10. In the grandstand will be Koi Drag Racing at 7 p.m; tickets are $6 for ages 3 and up. Rides and concessions will open at 11 a.m. with rides open until 10 p.m.

• Friday — Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank - Take in a canned or boxed item until 3 p.m. and receive admission for $3. In the grandstand will be truck pulls at 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $8 for ages 3 and up. Rides and concessions will open at noon with rides open until 11 p.m.

• Saturday — In the grandstand will be tractor pulls at 7 p.m.; tickets are $7 for ages 3 and up. Rides and concessions will open at noon with rides open until 11 p.m.

For the third year, Beards in the Barnyard will take place. Categories this year include: Freestyle, Mustache, Partial Beard, Whiskerina, Whisker Tots, Goatee, Chops Squad, Business Beard 0-4, Farm Hand Beard 4-8, Rancher Beard 8+ and Best of the Barnyard. Registration is from noon to 2:30 p.m.; competition is from 2:30 to 4:40 p.m. and a Chinese Auction will be from noon to 4:30 p.m. with winners drawn immediately following competition. All funds raised will go toward a new 4-H Center.

• Sunday — Rides and concessions will open at noon with rides open until 8 p.m.

For more information on the fair, a schedule for each day and information on the agricultural society, visit the website at www.summitfair.com