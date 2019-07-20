TALLMADGE — Summit County’s longest serving school superintendent is sticking around even longer.

Tallmadge Superintendent Jeff Ferguson received another five-year contract at Wednesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Ferguson was chosen by the Tallmadge Schools to serve as the district’s head in 2006.

The school board voted 4-0 to roll over Ferguson’s current five-year contract, which was set to expire at the end of this month. Board member Jennifer Justice-Carter was not at the meeting.

“The board unanimously voted to renew Mr. Ferguson’s contract for five years, the maximum allowable under the Ohio Revised Code,” board President Rick Kellar said after the meeting. “It is an expression of our faith and confidence in his leadership and decision making, and we are thankful he has agreed to continue to serve our kids and community.”

Ferguson said he felt blessed and honored. He added he will continue to make $130,835 a year.

“I feel like in those 13 years, we’ve come a long way,” Ferguson said.

According to information from Ferguson’s resume, his first job with the Tallmadge City Schools was as an English teacher with the high school, a position he had from 1990 to 1995. He became assistant principal at Tallmadge High School in 1995, and would have that job for two years. He left the district to become the assistant principal at Coventry High School in 1997, and served in that position until 1999, when he became high school principal, a position he served in for a year.

Ferguson was the high school assistant principal at Aurora High School from 2000 to 2003, then he returned to Tallmadge High School as its principal in 2003, a position he served in until becoming the district’s superintendent.

The superintendent added that he also was the football coach at Tallmadge High School.

“His vision and attitude are always positive,” said board member Chris Tywon. “He communicates well with the staff and community. He’s able to connect the schools with the community.”

Board Vice President Christine Cipa said she was “excited to have him stay in the school district.”

One notable accomplishment was the passage of a 3.9-mill bond issue in November 2016 to construct a new elementary school building for the district’s kindergarten through fifth-graders, and a new middle school for the district’s sixth- through eighth-graders. The new middle school is scheduled to open at the beginning of the school year, and the elementary school in the winter. Chief Operations Officer Steve Wood said these projects, as well as the demolition of the former middle school, are on schedule.

Voters also approved a 0.9-mill levy for constructing the new high school stadium and athletic facilities. The bond issue generates $7 million for the stadium and renovations. These facilities include a football/soccer stadium, practice fields and baseball and softball fields. Ferguson said construction crews are putting on “the final touches” to the athletic facilities.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Aug. 29 at the stadium in the evening, with the exact time to be determined at a later date, Ferguson said.

