Play ball: The RubberDucks will take the Canal Park field at 2:05 p.m. to play the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. After the game, the Optimist Club of Akron's Battle of the Badges will take place. Tickets to the annual charity game pitting the city's police department against firefightersare $9. The charity game is expected to start around 5 p.m.

Cars return: Classic cars return to Hale Farm & Village in Bath. In the 1960s, the historic site was home to a popular car show. The car show returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as cars from the Crawford Auto-Aviation Museum, private collectors and car clubs will park among the historic buildings. Crawford cars include a 1960 stainless-steel Thunderbird, 1953 Ford Pace Car, 1925 White Yellowstone Bus and 1921 Lincoln L-101. Johnny Cash's tour bus is also expected to be on display. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. For more information, visit halefarm.org.

Curtain rises: "Choir Rehearsal: The Musical" will be staged at 4 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre at 182 S. Main St. Tickets cost $45 for the Parker Barnes production. All proceeds benefit the Youth Excellence Performing Arts Workshop (YEPAW). For more information, go to www.akroncivic.com.