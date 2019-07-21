Ten drivers were arrested Friday night or early Saturday morning at two sobriety checkpoints in North Akron. On charges of driving without a license or possessing drugs, none was taken into custody for being under the influence.

According to a press release recapping the night's enforcement activity, the Summit County OVI Task Force stopped 217 vehicles at 1561 Brittain Rd in Akron's Chapel Hill neighborhood between 9 and 11:30 p.m. Officers checked 10 drivers for suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol — or because they failed to produce a valid driver’s license.

Four drivers had a suspended license and one vehicle was seized. Two more were arrested for drug possession.

From 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., officers stopped 92 vehicles a mile west at 975 E. Tallmadge Ave. Seven drivers were sent to a diversion area. Four were arrested on suspended license charges and one vehicle was seized.

The checkpoints, which were announced a week in advance without specific locations, were staffed by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and police from Akron, Stow, Bath and Barberton.