Bobcat Bunch



The Bobcat Bunch 4-H club recently met with President Hannah Jirles in charge. They talked about the recent 4-H judging event and congratulated MJ Lamphear and Qwen Wagstaff for progressing to the Ohio State Fair with their projects. They also learned how to make waffles and enjoyed an assortment of toppings. The club brainstormed for ideas for its Guernsey County Fair booth theme and that will be decided at the next meeting set for Aug. 11, from 4 to 5:30p.m. at the Jirles home.



Seneca Doers



The Seneca Doers 4-H club recently met at the Lore City Community Center pavilion. Club members reviewed the results of the still projects judging. Dawson Spratt was selected as a state fair delegate for "Geology: Can you dig it?" and will have an exhibit at the Ohio State Fair in August. Ethan St. Clair received an award for "Bicycling for Fun."



Members were reminded about the skill-a-thon held July 18 and the pool party scheduled for Monday. A presentation was given by Caleb Caldwell on the safe storage and disposal of 9 volt batteries.



The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. July 31 at the pavilion. The members will discuss the Guernsey County junior Fair entries, which are due Aug. 1 and they will cover finalizing projects and preparing for the fair.