The Summit Food Coalition has opened its nominations for the 2019 Local Food Hero Award.

The Local Food Hero is a community member or organization that has made a significant and positive impact on the local food system in Summit County.

The coalition is an alliance of people and organizations committed to building a just, sustainable and vibrant local food system in Summit County,

“We’re looking for champions working to ensure that our community members have access to fresh and nutritious foods,” said Beth Knorr, Director of the Summit Food Coalition. “Who are the farmers giving new life to their soil? Who is helping their neighborhood build a sustainable community garden? What restaurant or entrepreneur is dedicated to sourcing their ingredients from local producers? These are the leaders we want to celebrate.”

The Summit Food Coalition will celebrate the third annual Local Food Hero award recipient during its annual fundraising event, Savor the Summit, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Trailhead Event Space in Akron. The event will host a pie auction as well as a wine and beer pull. Donations are being accepted and sponsorship opportunities are available.

Last year’s Local Food Hero awards recipient was chef and cookbook author Julie Costell of Ms. Julie’s Kitchen, well-known at farmers’ markets for her from-scratch vegan products made from locally sourced ingredients.

To nominate an individual or organization for this year's award, visit https://forms.gle/Hyvt2tWNDjR8iubUA.

Deadline is Aug. 1.

For questions regarding the 2019 Local Food Hero Award nomination, email summitfpc@gmail.com.