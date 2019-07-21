The southbound lanes of the Kenmore Leg (Interstate 76 W between Interstate 277 and Interstate 277) will close Tuesday through mid-September to allow for bridge repairs.

An earlier article in the Beacon Journal gave an incorrect date for the beginning of the closure.

Additionally, ODOT has announced that beginning Monday night — and for just one day after — the northbound lanes of the Kenmore Leg will be closed.

This means the ramp from Interstate 76 E/US Route 224 E to the Kenmore Leg northbound lanes will be closed. The detour will be I-277 E to I-77 N to I-76 W. Also, the ramp from I-277 W to I-76 Kenmore Leg northbound lanes will be closed. The detour will be I-76 W to state Route 21 N to I-77.

Three ramps will be closed beginning Tuesday and continuing through mid-September for the bridge work on the southbound side of the Kenmore Leg.

The ramp closures as well as detours (which will be posted) are:

• The ramp leading from I-77 S to I-76 W. The detour will be I-76 E to I-77 S to I-277 W.

• The ramp leading from I-76 W/I-77 N to I-76 W. The detour will be I-77 N to state Route 21 southbound to I-76.



• The ramp from 22nd Street SW in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood to I-76 W. The detour will be Kenmore Boulevard to state Route 93 southbound, using the Manchester Road bypass, to Waterloo Road to Interstate 277. Drivers can also take Kenmore Boulevard to East Avenue to access I-76 W.

About mid-September, the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the northbound lanes of Kenmore Leg for another roughly 45 days.



The work is part of a $25.5 million project — scheduled to be completed in 2022 — that includes widening a less than half-mile stretch of I-76 from Central Avenue in Barberton to just west of the Kenmore Leg’s southern end.



Also part of the project is permanently closing the I-76 ramps at Wooster Road and installing a new interchange at State Street/Romig Road. Access roads will allow motorists exiting the highway at State Street to easily get to Wooster Road.