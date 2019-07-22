The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is focusing its FY20-21 budget priorities on protecting and investing in Ohio’s natural wonders and resources across the state, including state parks, preserves, wildlife, and water resources, to improve the quality of life for all Ohio citizens.



"We’re excited for all the possibilities created by this budget to strengthen and improve the future of Ohio’s invaluable natural resources," said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. "This is a great opportunity to serve our constituents, and I’m grateful to Governor DeWine and Ohio’s elected representatives for their vote of confidence in this agency."



With the critical importance of water resources, Gov. DeWine made funding the H2Ohio program a priority in this year’s budget. ODNR’s H2Ohio program funding will be used to complete important coastal and interior wetland projects that will help filter water flowing into Lake Erie and other waterways throughout Ohio. In addition to the water quality benefits, these wetland areas will also provide new habitats, further protecting and promoting Ohio’s plant and wildlife populations.



Outdoor recreation is increasingly popular, especially among younger generations, and ODNR will be making $25 million of improvements to state parks that will expand capacity, upgrade utilities and safety measures, and make improvements to park facilities. Additional funding will also allow nature centers, pools, campground offices and stores to operate for extended hours and a longer season — all of which enhance the visitor experience.



The reestablishment of the ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves is a significant step forward in protecting Ohio’s unique and rare natural resources. The Division holds more than 30,000 acres of land and scenic rivers which protect rare species of plants and animals as well as preserving some of the best remaining examples of Ohio’s ecological history. In addition to its preserves, the Division also does significant work controlling invasive species. With $4.5 million in additional funding, the Division will be able to expand its efforts to control invasive species, protect scenic rivers, perform educational outreach and upgrade infrastructure to enable Ohioans to experience these special areas.



Modest fee increases will enable the ODNR Division of Wildlife to improve fish hatcheries, conserve wildlife habitats, improve shooting ranges and hire additional Wildlife officers ensuring that each county has a dedicated officer. Increased appropriation authority of $47 million will allow ODNR to acquire additional land, such as the AEP ReCreation property in Eastern Ohio. This will give ODNR flexibility to capitalize on important opportunities to offer even more outdoor recreational opportunities to Ohioans.



With the backing of a strong budget providing needed funding to critical programs across the board, ODNR is well positioned to serve Ohioans by enhancing the visitor experience at state properties and protecting critical resources for the future. ODNR thanks the many sportsmen and women and conservation organizations for their support of this budget.



ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.