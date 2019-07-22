Across the country, there is one tow truck driver killed every six days. There are 23 highway workers and one law enforcement killed every month and six firefighters killed every year. All these fatalities are a result of roadside accidents where motorists fail to move over or slow down when passing stopped emergency vehicles on the roadways.



The State of Ohio passed the Move Over or Slow Down Law in 1999. The law required all motorists to move over one lane when passing by law enforcement officers, emergency responders and tow drivers that are parked on the roadside. In 2013, the law was expanded to apply to every stationary vehicle with flashing lights including road construction, maintenance and utility crews, snow plows and waste collection vehicles.



While it is preferred for motorists to move over one lane, the law does recognize that there are times when that may not be possible. In such a situation, motorists are required to slow down and pass the stationary vehicle with caution.



In 2018, there were 4,662 work zone related crashes in Ohio. There were 14 fatalities including 10 motorists, four roadside workers, one of which was ODOT employee Jason Pasko. ODOT crews were struck 200 times (crews meaning people, equipment, trucks, etc.) In 2017, ODOT Crews were struck 152 times.



There have been 162 ODOT workers killed to date.



"Slowing down and moving over is not only the law, but the right thing to do," Morgan Overby, public information officer for ODOT District Five said. "It’s important to raise awareness for work zone safety for ODOT employees as well as any other roadside worker. Whether motorists see ODOT, construction workers, law enforcement, EMS or tow companies on the the side of the road Ohio law requires motorists to move over a lane, If moving over is not an option, we urge drivers to at least slow down."



Dave Hull Jr., ODOT Highway Technician II, says his crews notice every day that people are failing to move over or slow down.



"In fact, we are doing some paving work out on (state route) 13 and I heard one of the flaggers come across the CB and say a truck just about hit me," Hull said. "People are not moving over out here. I don’t know if it’s because they are distracted on their cellphones or who knows what, but it is a big thing and we notice it on a daily basis."



Hull points out that it’s bad for them out on the interstate and he just doesn’t know what the problem is.



"We have flashing lights, we have cones, we got barrels and they still won’t get over," Hull said.



According to Hull, there are times when they have to call the State Highway Patrol in order to pick up a lane closure because they feel that it is too unsafe. Hull also says it seems like when people see the blue lights they get over but when it comes to the crew’s orange lights flashing drivers don’t seem to want to get over too much.



The problem isn’t just with road and utility crews. Between 2014 and 2018, there were 58 OSHP patrol car crashes that appear to be move-over related, according to a news release from the OHP. These crashes resulted in two deaths of civilians, and 50 injuries, 21 to officers and 29 to civilians.



OHP troopers wrote 18,127 citations for move violations between 2014 and 2018. In 2018, the number of citations written (6,039) was 59 percent higher than the number written (3,788) in 2017.



In Ohio, a move over citation results in a $180 fine and two points on the offender’s driver’s license for a first-time offense.



Lt. Melanie Applemanm of the Cambridge patrol is eager to educate the public on move over and slow down to protect her troopers and all emergency and work crews out on the road.



"For anyone with lights on the side of the road, the most important thing is for them to be able to do their job and go home safely," Appleman said. "That’s for anyone out working on the roads. The focus of this is so that we can do our jobs safely and that we can keep other people safe. It’s kind of a bid deal for us."



Appleman referred to the accident in Marietta earlier in the year where a trooper was struck saying it could of been a very serious thing, There were a lot of injuries out of it and it could have killed him and it could have killed the people in the car.



"So we just really want to bring awareness for this area," Appleman said. "We want education out there and we want people to know what the law is and that we are going to be aggressive in our enforcement of it because it means so much to us and for the families of the construction workers, the families of the ODOT workers, the people that are out there, that’s why we are doing this."



She believes people tend to get complacent for whatever reason so she wants to make sure that motorists are moving over or at least slowing down when they come through a construction zone or pass a stopped emergency vehicle. She also wants to advise people to slow down but do not stop which could result in them getting hit.



"It’s ok to proceed through, unless an officer or traffic director is telling you to stop," Appleman said. "Proceed through, just slow down. Put the phones down and don’t be distracted. That is a big part of it too, the distraction part."



"It just can’t be stressed enough that people need to pay attention out there whether it’s for law enforcement, or workers. Ultimately, we all have families and we want to go home at night," Hull said. "It doesn’t matter who you talk to, everybody who works on the side of the road’s message is going to be the same. In a work zone, any where there is work ,just slow down, pay attention and move over, please."



Did you know? As of 2012, every state in the US has enacted a move over law.