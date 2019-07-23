Akron police are looking for a 30-year-old Akron man who allegedly shot a 23-old-man in the foot Monday during a fight over a woman.

Detectives signed a warrant for felonious assault on Jermarray C. Morrow of North Arlington Street in Akron, after responding to a call about a shooting on Oakdale Avenue in the city’s West Hill neighborhood.

Morrow is considered armed and dangerous. He is six feet and five inches tall and weighs 300 pounds, police said.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Morrow pulled out a handgun during the fight and shot the victim and then fled.