CANTON — A 29-year-old Alliance man will spend five years in prison for sexually assaulting two women.

Ian T. Scheible pleaded guilty Monday in Stark County Common Pleas Court to two third-degree felony counts of sexual battery. Two rape charges and a single count of gross sexual imposition were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Ty Graham, a Summit County assistant prosecutor, was appointed special prosecutor in the case because staff in the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office know the defendant and one of the victims, said Fred Scott, who heads the criminal division.

Judge Frank Forchione sentenced Scheible to the maximum of five years in prison for one of the sexual battery charges. Another five years was given for the other sexual battery count but it will run at the same time for an overall term of five years.

The charges involved two women. One of the sexual battery charges stemmed from 2019 and the second in 2006, according to the indictment.

Graham referred questions about the case to a spokesman for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The survivor from the first incident heard about the most recent one and came forward to report,” said James Pollack, director of communications for the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office. The defendant was 17 years old at the time of the earlier incident.

Court records said Scheible engaged in sexual conduct with the women “knowing their ability to appraise the nature of or control their own conduct was substantially impaired.”

During the hearing, Graham said the victims supported the plea agreement and prison term.

“We work hard to ensure victims, especially survivors of sexual assault, are not re-victimized by the judicial process,” Pollack said. “After speaking with the survivors in the case, they agreed this was the best possible resolution.”

Alliance police investigated the case.

Forchione said Scheible will have to register every 90 days as a sex offender for his lifetime following release from prison.

“These are some of the worst things you can do to another human being,” Forchione told the defendant.

The judge said the sexual batteries will negatively impact the women for the rest of their lives. “It’s a scar that never heals,” Forchione said.

