The Summit County Fair opened Tuesday and continues through Sunday.

The fair takes place at the Summit County Fairgrounds at North and Howe avenues in Tallmadge. This year’s theme is “Country Nights and Carnival Lights.”

Gates open at 8 a.m. each day. The midway rides will be shut down for one hour each day for a safety break.

General admission unless otherwise noted is $7 for ages 9 or older and $3 for ages 2-8. An all-day ride pass is $15. Parking is free.

For more information on the fair, a schedule for each day and information on the agricultural society, visit the website at www.summitfair.com