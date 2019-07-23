WOOSTER — Buehler’s Fresh Foods has issued a voluntary recall of 205 pounds of Buehler’s Gourmet Pea Salad with Bacon and 360 pounds of Buehler’s Garden Ranch Salad after a "foreign material" was found in one of the ingredients.

"The problem was discovered by establishment employees performing quality control checks during production," the Wooster-based grocery chain said in a news release. "There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

The release didn't say what the foreign material is but said it created "a potential hazard." The release also didn't say what consumers should do if they purchased the product.

The Buehler’s Gourmet Pea Salad with Bacon was produced on July 10 and July 17, and shipped in 10- to 12-pound plastic containers to the following locations:

• Buehler’s, 3632 Medina Road, Medina,

• Buehler’s, 275 Forest Meadows, Medina

• Buehler’s, 3450 Burbank Road, Wooster

• Buehler’s, 4045 S. Main St., Green

• Buehler’s, 830 S. Second St., Coshocton

• Buehler’s, 1055 Sugarbush Drive, Ashland

• Buehler’s, 7138 Fulton Drive NW, Canton

• Buehler’s, 417 South Broadway, New Philadelphia

The Buehler’s Garden Ranch Salad was produced on July 10 and July 16, and shipped in 9- to 14.4-ounce plastic containers to the following locations:

• Buehler’s, 3632 Medina Road, Medina

• Buehler’s, 275 Forest Meadows, Medina

• Buehler’s, 3450 Burbank Road, Wooster

• Buehler’s, 830 S. Second St., Coshocton

• Buehler’s, 1055 Sugarbush Drive, Ashland

• Buehler’s, 7138 Fulton Drive NW, Canton

• Buehler’s, 175 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth

• Buehler’s, 3000 N. Wooster Ave., Dover

• Buehler’s, 336 N. Market St., Wooster

• Buehler’s, 1114 W. High St., Orrville

• Buehler’s, 2226 Lincoln Way NW, Massillon