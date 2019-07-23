COFFEE

Starbucks to expand

delivery nationwide

Starbucks says it will offer delivery in most of the United States by early next year.

The Seattle coffee company launched delivery last fall in Miami with its partner, Uber Eats. It has since expanded to 10 additional U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

Starbucks says Uber Eats will remain its preferred provider as it rolls out delivery more widely.

Customers in most areas where Starbucks and Uber Eats operate will be able to order drinks and other menu items. Uber Eats says it currently covers more than 70% of the U.S. population.

DELIVERIES

Drones, drop-off spots

part of UPS growth plan

United Parcel Service Inc. is responding to the growth in online shopping and pressures for speedy delivery by seeking to expand its drone deliveries and adding thousands of new spots where customers can pick up packages.

The Atlanta-based package delivery giant said Tuesday it is adding 12,000 new package pickup locations inside CVS, The Michaels Co. and Advance Auto Parts stores. The new locations will bring to 21,000 the number of pickup points UPS has in the U.S. and to 40,000 globally.

The company also announced that starting Jan. 1 it will offer pickup and delivery services seven days a week, adding service on Sundays.

AIRLINES

U.K. court turns down

request to block strike

British Airways has failed to win a temporary injunction from a U.K. court to halt strikes by pilots demanding better pay.

Britain's High Court rejected the application Tuesday for an interim injunction to prevent strikes by pilots based at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports, two of the busiest airports in Europe. The pilots have voted overwhelmingly to strike.

Although the date of industrial action still remains unclear, BA attorney John Cavanagh said it was "likely to commence on or about Aug. 7."

Union lawyer Simon Cheetham says the union wants the power to call a strike between Aug. 7 and January 2020.

AUTOS

AutoNation replaces CEO

after four months on job

Four months after the country's largest auto dealership chain named a new chief executive to replace its longtime CEO, it's making another change at the top.

Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Miller is the new CEO at AutoNation, replacing Carl Liebert, who came to the company from the USAA financial services firm in March after Executive Chairman Mike Jackson stepped down from CEO duties.

Jackson led the 325-store company for 20 years and said Liebert, who had been an executive at The Home Depot and General Electric, was not the right fit to replace him. AutoNation has locations in North Canton, Wickliffe, Westlake and Amherst.