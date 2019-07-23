HUDSON — City Council will soon vote on whether it will earmark more money to expand the city’s skate park by about 2,500 square feet as part of a planned renovation of the entire site.

The park board last week voted 3-1 to recommend that council approve the expanded skate park at Veterans Way Park with an overall price tag of $375,000. Park board member Frank Griffiths voted against the recommendation. Board members Keith Smith, Douglas Colafella, and Linda O’Neil were not present.

Council previously authorized spending $250,000 for the renovation. Another $125,000 — $75,000 from the parks department budget and a $50,000 donation from Vans Shoe Co. — is needed to expand the park from 7,500 square feet to 10,000 square feet. Council is expected to have a second reading on approving the additional $75,000 for the larger park on July 30.

The proposed expansion came about after skateboarders visited council and the park board several months ago to suggest the city either expand the park or remove some equipment to create more space. Council asked city staff and board members to meet with the skateboarders and discuss ideas with them.

